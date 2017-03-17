JC Penney will close Great Bend store, 4 others in Kansas

PLANO, TX – J.C. Penney announced in February they would close up to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months.
Five stores in Kansas are now on a list of the stores it will close, according to the company web site.
The store in Great Bend, the Hutchinson Mall, Lawrence, Winfield and Chanute will close as early as June, according to the news release. Liqudation will begin in mid-April.
JCPenney says the closures are a part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability.
Approximately 5,000 positions will be affected by nationwide closures.
Comments
Jay says
Great Bend is big enough to support a Penney store. It’s all about making huge profits
Dana Dawson says
This closing of these stores has NOTHING to do with Great Bend or the other towns they are located in.
This company has been miss managed for the past 20 years at all levels.
Its a shame .
I'm Being Ridiculous says
Worthless store. Other than the few employees left, I’m glad it’s going. Now maybe we can get something other than a horribly managed relic.
charlieshorse says
Just another 60 year old property, sitting empty, offered for sale at the usual exorbitant price for Great Bend real estate.
Tired of people complaining says
Yippy! now I can pay 1000 dollars for a pay jeans at buckle or 5$ for a pair of pants that will fall apart in 10 days from Wal-Mart. sweet!
charlieshorse says
J.C. Penney is just another victim of the presence of Wal-mart, and economic online marketing, same as Sears, K-Mart, Radio Shack, as well as several small independent merchants we have seen disappear from Great Bend over the past twenty-five years..
The former “go to” merchants never embraced the change in marketing in the mid to late ’90’s, until it was too late. Their only response was to maintain profits by replacing quality merchandise (which they proudly presented forever) with the same inferior “sweat-shop” merchandise produced in an evolving nation presented by Wal-mart.
It’s a two-way deal…consumers want the best value for their $, merchants are in business to make a profit, in varying degrees.
“The times, they are a changin’…”
Seeking Tacos says
This Penny’s store has been horrible for YEARS! The only time I ended up in there is if I was picking up an order I placed online or I was taking something back I ordered online or purchased at the Wichita or Topeka Penny’s store. Mismanagement & not keeping up with the times was this stores downfall.
I hope those who worked at this store can go to the new clothing store coming to town or find other employment.
