JC Penney will close Great Bend store, 4 others in Kansas

PLANO, TX – J.C. Penney announced in February they would close up to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months.

Five stores in Kansas are now on a list of the stores it will close, according to the company web site.

The store in Great Bend, the Hutchinson Mall, Lawrence, Winfield and Chanute will close as early as June, according to the news release. Liqudation will begin in mid-April.

JCPenney says the closures are a part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability.

Approximately 5,000 positions will be affected by nationwide closures.