Cop Shop (3/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/16)

Non Injury Accident

At 7:44 a.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway & NE 100 Avenue in Claflin.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 10:28 a.m. convulsions/seizures were reported at Rosewood Services, 384 N. Washington Avenue.

Theft

At 8:31 p.m. a theft was reported at 409 3rd Street in Claflin.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/16)

Theft

At 3:48 a.m. Baltzell Motel & Indian Shop, 705 10th Street, reported a theft.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:31 a.m. Keith Harder was arrested at 1806 12th Street on a warrant.

Non Injury Accident

At 12:54 p.m. an unknown vehicle going an unknown direction struck a parked vehicle at 1304 Hubbard Street.

At 1:46 p.m. an accident was reported in the 800 block of Grant Street.

Theft

At 1:49 p.m. theft of a 1998 Chevy pickup with a KS 576ANO license was reported at 12th Street & Jefferson Street. Entered into NCIC.

Non Injury Accident

At 2:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street 7 Harrison Street.

Breathing Problems

At 2:30 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at Cherry Village Apartments, 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 36.

Theft

At 3:55 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft. NTA signed and served.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at Lakin Avenue & Stone Street.

3/17

Chest Pain

At 6:32 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3730 23rd Street.