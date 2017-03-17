Affidavit: Josh Jackson threatened to ‘beat’ women’s player

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A court affidavit says Kansas basketball player Josh Jackson threatened to “beat” women’s basketball player McKenzie Calvert during a confrontation at a Lawrence bar.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the affidavit released by the Douglas County Court was filed by police to justify a court summons Jackson received March 7. He is scheduled to appear in court April 12 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property.

According to the affidavit, Calvert told police Jackson followed her out of The Yacht Club and yelled at her to get out of her car, saying he would beat her. The confrontation came after Calvert threw a drink at her ex-boyfriend, Kansas player Lagerald Vick.

Top-seeded Kansas opens play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday against UC Davis.