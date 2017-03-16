Push underway to get 5 Kansas siblings adopted together

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Adoption officials in Kansas are hoping to find a permanent home for five siblings currently in foster care.

The Kansas City Star says the children include two sisters and three brothers, ages 2 to 11.

The Kansas Children’s Services League’s Corey Lada says the children are living in separate foster homes. Lada says placement workers hope to identify a family who will keep them together in Kansas. The league is part of an agency that contracts with the state to run AdoptKSKids.org.

After the website profiled the siblings last weekend, interested adopters filled the Kansas Children’s Services League’s voice mailbox. The league’s email inbox also received 1,500 responses.

Lada calls that response “pretty insane” and unlike anything she’s seen in 13 years on the job.