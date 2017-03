MARCH 16, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: MTD RIDING LAWNMOWER 38″, FARM & COUNTRY RIDING MOWER 38″ 653-4350

FOR SALE: GRAY CANOPY STROLLER, FULL SIZE BED FRAME (ADJUSTABLE), 4′ ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. 603-8504

FOR SALE: TEAR DROP CAMPER W/GREAT EXTRAS. 785-445-8971

FOR SALE: WASHER & DRYER, 1996 HONDA CBR MOTORCYCLE WANTED: LAWN MOWER DECK FOR A YARD MAN 42″ 639-1294

FOR SALE: 2 ADJUSTABLE BED FRAMES, DAN POST BLACK WESTERN BOOTS 9D, MEN’S DR. SCHOLL’S SLIP ONS, PAINT GUNS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 11 GOLF CLUBS WITH GOLF BALLS/BAG. WANTED: QUEEN SIZE BOX SPRINGS/BED FRAME. 804-3214

FOR SALE: GEORGE FORMAN GRILL (NEW). 786-1224

FOR SALE: 2 1984 S-10 BLAZERS. 617-8267

FOR SALE: 2 TIRES 235/70/16 792-5433

FOR SALE: 2004 DODGE DAKOTA PU 2WD. 923-5432

FOR SALE: BUNK BED TWIN/FULL, 2 I-PHONES (NEX-TECH), 282-0745

FOR SALE: 2 MARTY J RIDING MOWERS 60″& 50″, 18HP KOHLER ENGINE. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: RUGER PISTOL, LAYOUT BLINDS. 491-1570

FOR SALE: MONTEZUMA TOOL BOX FOR A PU 282-1480

FOR SALE: SCOTT FERTILIZER SPREADER, 13″ WHEEL FOR A TRAILER, 4′ SHOP LIGHT. 793-8327 OR 617-0378

WANTED: GAS GRILL OR SMOKER. 786-1997

FOR SALE: TIRES IN DIFFERENT SIZES, 10-12 STORM WINDOWS. 619-8494

FOR SALE: 4 MICHELIN TIRES 235/55/17 564-3247

FOR SALE: 1989 26-1/2′ 5TH WHEEL CAMPER (ALWAYS STORED) 282-8124

FOR SALE: BUTLER SPIKE BALE BED FROM AN 2009 DUALLY. 785-822-5777

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER (WHITE) (LOADED), CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL 40′. 285-5288

WANTED: TREE SHEAR, FOREST MULCHER, ROUND HAY BALES. 617-3944

FOR SALE: 14′ FISHING BOAT & TROLLING MOTOR, KAWASAKI DIRT BIKE. 617-8744

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC HOSPITAL TWIN BED, SNAPPER LAWN MOWER, 20″ TIRE 275/55/20 793-0979

FOR SALE: PICTURES & DOCUMENTS FROM THE 60’S, 1942 4-H WHO’S HOOT, 4 4-H PAPERS. 792-4466

MOVING SALE: THIS SALE STARTED TODAY AT 8:00AM UNTIL 6PM AND AGAIN TOMORROW AT THE SAME TIME. THE LOCATION IS 1200 TAFT IN GREAT BEND. ITEMS BEING SOLD: WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, MICROWAVE, COUCH, SHELVES, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, CURIO CABINET, CHINA HUTCH, HALL TREE, BEDROOM FURNITURE, MID-CENTURY BAR AND STOOLS 60’S WALNUT BEDROOM SET. ANTIQUES SUCH AS ORNATE PUMP ORGAN CRACK WALL PHONE, CROCKS, QUILTS, POSTCARDS, WEDDING DRESSES, LINENS, ALBUMS, COINS, HO TRAIN IN THE BOX, BB GUN, 22 PISTOL, GENERATOR, HONDA MOWER, LAWN AND SHOP TOOLS AND MANY MANY MORE ITEMS.

STOP BY THE FLATLAND FLEA MARKET LOCATED AT 2110 KANSAS AVE. FLATLAND FLEA MARKET IS OPEN TUESDAY THRU SATURDAY FROM 10 UNTIL 6. MANY NEW AND USED ITEMS. MERCHANDISE IS PUT OUT EVERYDAY. TOOLS, FURNITURE, APPLIANCES, DVDS. YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT YOU MIGHT FIND AT THE FLATLAND FLEA MARKET 2110 KANSAS AVE IN GREAT BEND.

