Kansas State Department of Education impressed by Great Bend’s initiatives

The process to integrate the Multi-Tier Systems of Supports (MTSS) into the Great Bend school district has developed into a powerful tool for USD 428.

The Kansas MTSS provides a system of prevention, early identification and intervention, and supports to ensure each student learns from the instruction. USD 428 started training with MTSS in the fall of 2015.

Todd Wiedmann, Assistant Director for Kansas MTSS, says the steps the Great Bend school district is taking to ensure that students succeed is near the top throughout the state.

Todd Wiedmann Audio

USD 428 uses Kansas MTSS, Kansas College and Career Competency, Kansas Reading Roadmap, Kindergarten Readiness, Community Early Childhood Education Inclusion, English for Speakers of other Languages, one-on-one technology initiative, districtwide instructional coaching, and a districtwide professional development plan. All these initiatives tie together to make sure students are reaching high learning standards.

Wiedmann says Great Bend is making strong decisions based on data to improve students’ achievement.

Todd Wiedmann Audio

The MTSS process makes evaluations on students’ progress and determines if intervention time is needed to improve weaknesses.

Because of all the initiatives that are in place at USD 428, Kansas MTSS asked the school district to present at the annual Kansas MTSS Symposium in Wichita this September. The Kansas State Department of Education has also been impressed with the progress USD 428 has made, and asked the district to make the general keynote at the KSDE Leadership Conference in Wichita this July. Great Bend’s school district will be the first school to give the keynote presentation.