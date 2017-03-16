Indictment: Kansas mail carrier stole gift, debit cards

WICHITA – A grand jury Thursday returned a federal indictment charging a mail carrier in Sheridan County with stealing mail, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

James N. Stephenson, 25, Hoxie, is charged with one count of theft by a postal employee, one count of unlawful possession of 15 or more stolen gift cards and debit cards, and one count of aggravated identity theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred from August 2016 to January 2017 in Sheridan County, Kan.

The indictment alleges Stephenson stole the cards from the mail while he worked for the Post Office in Hoxie.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison, and a $250,000 fine on the theft charge, 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on possession of the stolen cards, and a mandatory two years (consecutive) on the identity theft charge.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Office of Inspector General investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson is prosecuting.