Hoisington residents can expect even softer water soon

The Hoisington City Council approved the motion to move forward with installing a new water softener for the city’s water treatment plant. The old softener broke down last September and since then, Hoisington has been treating and filtering the water but has been unable to lessen the hardness.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the water softness in Hoisington, without a softener, is reasonably soft compared to the City of Great Bend.

The cost for the new high-density lime system is around $146,000 and is expected to be installed in the next three to six months. The softener will make Hoisington water one of the softest in the area.

Hoisington spent roughly $900,000 on the water treatment plant in 2010 that included a softening system, among other features, but the system has already failed.