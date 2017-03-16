Friday Weather

Great Bend Post

Slightly cooler max temperatures are expected on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Surface winds are expected to shift to the north for Friday afternoon.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

