Friday Weather

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
