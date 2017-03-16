Cop Shop (3/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/15)

Traffic Arrest

At 3:02 a.m. a traffic arrest was made for a DWS at MM 133 on 156 Highway.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:40 p.m. Stephanie Epp-Sigmund was arrested on multiple warrants at 457 Kiowa Road.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/15)

Stroke

At 10:51 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 610.

Theft

At 1:54 p.m. report of someone going through his gym bag at 3806 Broadway was made. Disorderly case taken.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1301 Morphy Street.

Theft

At 8:34 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 2716 10th Street, reported a subject driving without paying for fuel.

Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest

At 9:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2313 McCormick Street.

3/16

Theft

At 3:48 a.m. Baltzell Motel & Indian Shop, 705 10th Street, reported a theft.