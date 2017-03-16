Cop Shop (3/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/15)
Traffic Arrest
At 3:02 a.m. a traffic arrest was made for a DWS at MM 133 on 156 Highway.
Warrant Arrest
At 3:40 p.m. Stephanie Epp-Sigmund was arrested on multiple warrants at 457 Kiowa Road.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/15)
Stroke
At 10:51 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 610.
Theft
At 1:54 p.m. report of someone going through his gym bag at 3806 Broadway was made. Disorderly case taken.
Traumatic Injuries
At 6:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1301 Morphy Street.
Theft
At 8:34 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 2716 10th Street, reported a subject driving without paying for fuel.
Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest
At 9:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2313 McCormick Street.
3/16
Theft
At 3:48 a.m. Baltzell Motel & Indian Shop, 705 10th Street, reported a theft.
Leave a Reply