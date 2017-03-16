Challenge to 2015 ban could doom other Kansas abortion laws

JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents have enjoyed a long string of legislative victories in Kansas in recent years.

But now they worry that a legal challenge to a first-in-the-nation ban on a common second-trimester procedure could doom other restrictions they’ve won.

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday in a lawsuit filed by Kansas City-area father-daughter physicians against a 2015 law that is a model for abortion opponents in other states.

The key issue is whether the Kansas Constitution protects abortion rights independently of the U.S. Constitution.

If the justices agree with a lower-court judge’s decision saying so, state courts could invalidate restrictions that have been backed by federal courts.

Abortion opponents in Kansas are worried while colleagues elsewhere anticipate President Donald Trump’s appointments moving the U.S. Supreme Court to the right.