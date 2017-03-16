Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/15)

BOOKED: William Demel of Hoisington on a Hoisington case for Barton County District Court charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (2nd), and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond was set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Quintin Welch of Laweranceberg, IL on a Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, bond was set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Thomas Gray on a Barton County District Court warrant probation violation, bond set in lieu of $291.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Alexandra Dirreen of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $384.00 cash.

BOOKED: Stephanie Epp-Rose of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt, bond set at $980.00 cash. Barton County District warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $150.00 cash. BCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: William Demel of Hoisington on a Hoisington case for Barton County District Court charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (2nd), and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $10,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Jeremy Brashear of Indiana to Indiana Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Alexandra Dirreen of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bonded $384.00 cash.