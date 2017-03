MARCH 15, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: S & K SOCKET SET, C-CLAMPS, SPRING CLAMPS, HALOGEN WORK LIGHT. 793-8327 OR 617-0378

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU 4WD 566-7374

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE Z TRACK RIDING MOWER 60″ 27HP 923-7542

FOR SALE: CANOPY BABY STROLLER , ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME W/WHEELS, 4′ ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. 603-8584

FOR SALE: LAWNMOWERS, 1997 NISSAN, 1996 CHEVY S-10, 1500# DRILL PRESS. 615-2810

FOR SALE: UPRIGHT FREEZER 17CU.FT. OR TRADE FOR A SMALLER ONE, TIRES 235/75/15, CRAFTSMAN ROTOTILLER. 804-3204

FOR SALE: 2004 CHEVY TRAIL BLAZER 4X4 793-3914

FOR SALE: 55″ VIZIO FLAT SCREEN TV. 285-1722

WANTED: MAINTENANCE MAN NEEDED TO PAINT, CARPENTRY, PLUMBING. 797-5566

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS 9D, DR. SCHOLL BLACK SLIP ON, 2 AUTO PAINT GUNS, MULCHING PLUG. 786-1945

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. WANTED: POULTRY FENCING, HOG PANELS, WATER HOSES. 792-5636

FOR SALE: 2 1984 4X4 S-10 BLAZER 617-8267

FOR SALE: STIHL WEED TRIMMERS, 1982 HONDA GOLDWING MOTORCYCLE, 1987 GALAXY BOAT W/SKIS, FISH FINDER, COVER. 672-5662

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER (LOADED), CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

FOR SALE: HOG PANELS 16’X52″ 491-0127

FOR SALE: MONTEZUMA TOOL BOX FOR A PU 282-1480

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR 2 DOOR 16-1/2 CU.FT. 615-0249

FOR SALE: 14 LINKS OF USED OILFIELD PIPE, 2 SPRAYER TIRES 380/90/R46, 30′ COMBINE SICKLE. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 2 TRAILER TIRES ST205/75/R14 W/WHEEL. 793-2653

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 792-6994

FOR SALE: STRAIGHT PIPES 9′, PENNZOIL GO-KART. 792-9414

FOR SALE: 2013 MAXIE CAR DOLLY. 242-4777

FOR SALE: GUN CABINET (10), SOFA TABLE, 3 CHAIRS (2 SETS) 617-5136

WANTED: TIRES 205/55/16 255-3806

FOR SALE: 2005 DODGE DURANGO PARTS. 639-2853

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC KITCHEN AID RANGE W/SMOOTH TOP, CEILING FANS, WALL MIRRORS. 797-3796

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 0 TURN 48″ RIDING MOWER , EXTRA PARTS FOR A JOHN DEERE LAWN MOWER. 785-483-1722

FREE: TWIN SIZE BOX SPRINGS 639-2492

MOVING SALE: THIS SALE STARTS TOMORROW AT 8:00AM UNTIL 6PM AND AGAIN FRIDAY AT THE SAME TIME. THE LOCATION IS 1200 TAFT IN GREAT BEND. ITEMS BEING SOLD: WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, MICROWAVE, COUCH, SHELVES, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, CURIO CABINET, CHINA HUTCH, HALL TREE, BEDROOM FURNITURE, MID-CENTURY BAR AND STOOLS 60’S WALNUT BEDROOM SET. ANTIQUES SUCH AS ORNATE PUMP ORGAN CRACK WALL PHONE CROCKS, QUILTS, POSTCARDS, WEDDING DRESSES, LINENS, ALBUMS, COINS, HO TRAIN (IN THE BOX) BB GUN, 22 PISTOL, GENERATOR, HONDA MOWER, LAWN AND SHOP TOOLS AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS IS A VERY CLEAN SALE.

