Fire response: Kan. House passes sales exemption for fencing supplies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House unanimously passed a sales tax exemption for supplies and services to repair or construct fencing for agricultural land.

The bill passed Tuesday by the House is in response to fires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Kansas last week. The fires destroyed miles of fencing on ranches and farms, mostly in Comanche and Clark counties.

The Wichita Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2nngeYn ) the legislation exempts from sales tax goods and services purchased to help repair or rebuild fencing.

The House gave the bill early and final approval Tuesday. It now heads to the Senate.

The Legislature passed a similar tax exemption last year after fires in Comanche and Barber counties.

The Kansas Department of Revenue estimates the sales tax exemption would cost the state about $4.6 million.