Ellinwood man injured in rollover accident

On Monday, March 14 at about 6 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an injury accident in the 600 block of North East 10 Road, just north and west of Ellinwood.

Upon arrival officers discovered a silver, 2010 Ford F-250 pickup truck setting on its wheels, it is apparent the vehicle had rolled. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

The driver was identified as Marcel Pete, age 27 of rural Ellinwood. Pete was flown from the scene of the collision by Eagle Med with serious injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigation at the scene indicates the vehicle was eastbound on Northeast 10 Road. When the driver crested a small hill it appears he lost control of the vehicle, went into a skid entering the south ditch. The vehicle then rolled one turn and Pete was ejected.

Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Ellinwood Fire and EMS units as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol.