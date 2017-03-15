Cougar baseball falls 9-6; 7-game win streak snapped

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College baseball team had its seven game win streak snapped Tuesday afternoon at Lawson-Biggs Field as Division II No. 12 North Iowa Area Community College held on for a 9-6 victory.

Playing fourteen players in the contest, the Cougars sent six more to the mound combining for seventeen strikeouts with eleven coming in the final five innings. Despite the shutdown of the Trojan offense, North Iowa did all its damage in two just two innings, getting two in the third before a seven run fourth inning dug Barton a mountain to climb.

Dropping to 18-4 on the season, Barton will turn its attention back to conference play as Dodge City Community College comes to Great Bend for a four game set with 1:00 p.m. doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.

North Iowa improves to 9-5 on the year, continuing its road swing with a Wednesday 3:00 p.m. contest at Hutchinson Community College.