Cop Shop (3/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/14)

Injury Accident

At 2:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 85 S. US 281 Highway.

At 5:58 p.m. a one-vehicle rollover accident was reported at NE 70 Avenue & NE 10 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/14)

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:54 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1807 Polk Street.

Theft

At 9:01 a.m. theft of a fire extinguisher was reported at 1214 Stone Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 9:48 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 32.

Non Injury Accident

At 4:56 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 11:22 p.m. Dustin Duryee was backing northwest at 3307 10th Street and struck April Ward who was backing northeast on private property.