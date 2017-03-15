Barton County Sheriff urges screenings during Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in January of 2015. Bellendir was able to fight off the cancer with chemotherapy and now wants to bring awareness to the disease that is curable if found at an early stage.

Barton County passed a proclamation that recognizes March as Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Bellendir encourages everyone to get screenings.

Brian Bellendir Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/bellendir-colon.mp3

Every year, about 140,000 Americans are diagnosed with colon cancer, and more than 50,000 people die from the disease.

Bellendir was 53 years old when he was diagnosed with the cancer in 2015. Bellendir added people with stage one and stage two colon cancer have an 80 percent survival rate if the cancer is found early.