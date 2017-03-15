Accident on US 281 Highway sends Great Bend man to hospital

On Monday, March 14 at about 2:30 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported accident on South US 281 Highway just south of the City of Great Bend.

Upon arrival Sheriff’s officers discovered a white 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 that had left the west side of roadway and struck several items including limestone fence posts at the Great Bend Historical Society. The vehicle was stopped when it struck a tree stump.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Dinning Jr., age 70 of Great Bend.

Dinning was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital by ambulance for his injuries. It is unclear why the vehicle left the roadway, but medical conditions may have been a contributing factor.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by units from the Great Bend Fire Department and EMS service.