Wednesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

KVGB12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Cheyenne Bottoms Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests include Wildlife Biologist Charlie Swank.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Wednesday Farmers Forum

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker – “The Impact of Bullying”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Sara Hamlin, Curator and Supervisor at Great Bend’s Britt Spaugh Zoo.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-3P Dave Ramsey Show

3P-6P Royals Baseball – Kansas City vs Chicago White Sox

6P-10P NBA – Portland Trailblazers @ San Antonio Spurs

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”

