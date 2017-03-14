Wednesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Cheyenne Bottoms Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests include Wildlife Biologist Charlie Swank.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Wednesday Farmers Forum
11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker – “The Impact of Bullying”
11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Sara Hamlin, Curator and Supervisor at Great Bend’s Britt Spaugh Zoo.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-3P Dave Ramsey Show
3P-6P Royals Baseball – Kansas City vs Chicago White Sox
6P-10P NBA – Portland Trailblazers @ San Antonio Spurs
10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”
