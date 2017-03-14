USD 428 ready to replace carpet and receive bids for Field House improvements

Bids for multiple sections of flooring at Riley Elementary School and Washington’s building were opened in mid-February. USD 428 says six contractors responded by the closing date last week, with bids ranging from $163,000 up to $280,000.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says the Board of Education approved the bid from Four State Maintenance Supply for $163,430.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/thexton-reno-1.mp3

Four State is out of Coffeyville and will work on the project this summer. Over $87,000 will be spent at Riley, more than $22,000 at Washington, and north of $53,000 on labor.

The board also approved moving forward with the replacement of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) at the Great Bend High School Field House.

Thexton says the district is also looking at replacing the floor in the weight room at the same time.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/thexton-reno-2.mp3

All the weights and equipment will need to be removed from the weight room before the summer begins. The school board approved to release bid requests to contractors for the summer 2017 project.

USD 428 will also send out bid requests for the re-roofing project on the south end of the high school.