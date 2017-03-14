No. 11 seed Kansas State and No. 11 Wake Forest meet tonight

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – No. 11 seed Kansas State faces No. 11 Wake Forest on Tuesday evening in a First Four appearance of the South region in Dayton, Ohio.

Both teams are pitting effective offenses against each other when they meet. The Demon Deacons have scored 90 points nine times this season. The Wildcats have put up the points, too, scoring 80 points nine times in the season.

Wake Forest comes into the game having won its last three games of the regular season, overcoming deficits of 19, 14 and 13 points. Meanwhile, Kansas State has held its last three opponents to an average of 54.3 points and 36 percent shooting.

In a footnote, Wake Forest coach Danny Manning led Kansas as a player to a 71-58 win over Kansas State in a regional final in 1988 on the way to a national title. He’s 30-5 against K-State as a player and coach.