MARCH 14, 2017

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR 16 CU. FT. 615-0249

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE Z TRACK 60″ RIDING MOWER. 923-7542

FOR SALE: WANTED: QUEEN SIZE BOX SPRINGS, 11 GOLF CLUBS W/BALLS/BAG OR TRADE FOR BOX SPRINGS. 804-3214

FOR SALE: GRAY UMBRELLA STROLLER W/CANOPY, FULL SIZE BED FRAME W/WHEELS, 4′ ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. 603-8584

FOR SALE: 2 MARTY J RIDING MOWERS. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: ARE TOPPER FOR A DODGE DAKOTA, 2 KAWASAKI DIRT BIKES. 617-4293

FOR SALE: SIGNATURE ICE CREAM FREEZER. 639-2492

WANTED: GAS POWERED POST HOLE DIGGER. 875-4944

FOR SALE: CHILD’S PICNIC TABLES, FREE OSB 1/2″ BOARDS. 282-9331

FOR SALE: 2002 PONTIAC AZTEC W/NEW PARTS, AMAZON PARROT W/LARGE CAGE. 785-639-6097

FOR SALE: LIFT CHAIR, HANDICAP SOAKER TUB. 785-410-7327

FOR SALE: 2 1984 S10 BLAZERS. 617-8267

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 6620 COMBINE W/NEW PARTS/SHEDDED. WANTED: DOG CRATE (MED). 786-8832

FOR SALE: 55″ VIZIO FLAT SCREEN TV. 285-1722

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC TWIN SIZE HOSPITAL BED, SNAPPER LAWNMOWER. 793-0979

WANTED: 32″ FLAT SCREEN TV. 603-6290 OR 617-0485

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS 792-5636

FOR SALE: 2 1969 CHEVY PU’S, STOCK TANKS, FIREPIT RINGS. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: KITCHEN AID ELECTRIC RANGE (WHITE) DELIVERY POSSIBLE. 797-3796

WANTED: FIELD SPRAYER. 617-7147

FOR SALE: ECHO WEED EATER W/MANUAL, CRAFTSMAN SIDEWALK EDGER, 5HP MOTOR (NEW) 264-0038

FOR SALE: 220 WELDER W/EXTRAS, CUTTING TORCH W/EXTRAS, METAL CHOP SAW. 792-9808

FOR SALE: LITTLE TYKE GIRL TOYS (DOLL BED, SHOPPING CART, STOLLER) BABY STROLLER, WANTED: COUCH COVER (TAN) 617-3505

FOR SALE: STIHL GAS POWERED HEDGE TRIMMER. 566-7057

FOR SALE: 55″ VIZIO FLAT SCREEN TV W/ISSUE. 797-3306

FOR SALE: FIELD SPRAYER. 785-483-1817

FOR SALE: TIRES 195/70/14, 3 CAR BATTERIES. 282-7708

LOST IN THE VICINITY OF WASHINGTON & FOREST. MALE YORKIE/MALTESE, CREAM COLORED, 1 YR ANSWERS TO THE NAME OF “MAX”, FRESHLY GROOMED, THIS DOG BELONGS TO A SPECIAL NEEDS CHILD AND IS VERY UPSET THAT ITS MISSING.

