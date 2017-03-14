KU 3rd in final AP poll; Shockers 19th

RK TEAM RECORD PTS
1 Villanova (59) 31-3 1,619
2 Gonzaga (6) 32-1 1,520
3 Kansas 28-4 1,479
4 Arizona 30-4 1,427
5 Kentucky 29-5 1,276
6 North Carolina 27-7 1,256
7 Duke 27-8 1,251
8 UCLA 29-4 1,208
9 Oregon 29-5 1,196
10 Louisville 24-8 983
11 SMU 30-4 953
12 Baylor 25-7 861
13 West Virginia 26-8 844
14 Notre Dame 25-9 684
15 Purdue 25-7 654
16 Florida State 25-8 570
17 Iowa State 23-10 562
18 Cincinnati 29-5 522
19 Wichita State 30-4 438
20 Florida 24-8 390
21 Butler 23-8 361
22 Saint Mary’s 28-4 305
23 Michigan 24-11 254
24 Virginia 22-10 240
25 Wisconsin 25-9 153
Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 37, Minnesota 20, Rhode Island 13, Creighton 11, Oklahoma State 8, Iowa 8, Nevada 5, Princeton 5, Vermont 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, VCU 1, Arkansas 1, Northwestern 1
