KHP: Teen distracted by cell phone rolls Buick into ditch

BUTLER COUNTY – A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Butler County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Elija Hankins, 19, Wichita, was westbound on Kansas 254 just east of Butler Road. The driver was distracted on a cell phone.

The Buick glanced off the back of a 2011 Toyota Tacoma driven by Bernard Dette, 80, Rose Hill.

The driver overcorrected and the Buick rolled into the ditch.

Hankins was transported to Wesley Medical Center.

A passenger in the Buick Kaylin Brown, 19, Towanda, was possibly injured but not transported.

Dette was not injured.

Hankins was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.