K-State Women Selected to Host in 15th NCAA Appearance

kstatesports.com – With the program’s first 20-win season since 2011-12, Kansas State women’s basketball was rewarded with the program’s 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in school history and the second straight under head coach Jeff Mittie during Monday night’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on ESPN. This is the 14th postseason appearance for the Wildcats in the last 16 years.

For the fifth time in program history and the first time since the 2003 NCAA Tournament, Kansas State will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. K-State is 5-1 in Manhattan in the NCAA Tournament.

K-State was chosen as a No. 7 seed in the Lexington, Kentucky, regional and will be opposed by No. 10 seed Drake (28-4, 18-0 Missouri Valley) on Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m., (CDT) in Bramlage Coliseum. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and on ESPN3.com. The contest will also be available on the K-State Sports Network and free live audio on kstatesports.com. K-State leads the all-time series with Drake, 12-5, with the Wildcats winning the last meeting, 69-63, in Dec. 9, 2000 in Des Moines, Iowa

The winner of the Kansas State-Drake game will play the winner of the No. 2 Stanford-No. 15 New Mexico State matchup on Monday, March 20. The top four seeds in the Lexington regional are: No. 1 Notre Dame (30-3), No. 2 Stanford (28-5), No. 3 Texas (23-8) and No. 4 Kentucky (21-10).

All-session tickets for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament start at $25 and are on sale online now and will be available tomorrow at 8:30 a.m., in person at the Bramlage Coliseum ticket office or by calling 1-800-221-CATS. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase all-session chairback tickets before the public. Season ticket holders with seats in chairback sections will have the opportunity to renew their seats for the tournament, however not all chairback locations will be available for public purchase.

All-session general admission tickets start at just $25 and Youth (ages 2-17) GA all session tickets are $18. All-session chairback will be available to the public starting at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 15 for only $30.

K-State students can present a valid K-State student ID to receive free admission at the southeast entrance of Bramlage Coliseum on gameday. For questions or assistance, please contact the K-State Ticket Office by calling 1.800.221.CATS.