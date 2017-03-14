GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Gray For A Day

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Gray For A Day” on Wednesday, March 15, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

Join Donna Krug, Barton County FCS Agent, as she shares what happens as your senses begin to be challenged through the natural process of aging. “Gray for a Day” will simulate such things as arthritis, breathing and lung difficulties as well as vision, hearing and other sensory problems.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrc.kscoxmail.com.