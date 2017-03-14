GBRC Baseball and Softball Leagues Now Forming

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is now forming Blast ball, T-ball, Rookie, Baseball and Softball Leagues for any interested boys and girls starting from 3 years old to 9th grade. Regular registration will be open till March 24th.

Blast ball and T-ball with a fee of $25.00. Other leagues will have a fee of $40.00. Volunteer coaches are needed!

Register your child at the GBRC office, located at 1214 Stone Street. Full scholarships available prior to the deadline. Late registration week is March 27th- March 31st with a higher fee.

For more information on these leagues contact the GBRC office at 793-3755 ext 2, check out our website www.greatbendrec.net or Like our Facebook page at Great Bend Rec.