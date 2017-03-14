Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Frank E. Roesler, 92, died March 12, 2017, at Sandstone Heights, Little River, Kansas. He was born August 30, 1924, on the family farm east of Claflin, the son of Emanuel R. and Elsie B. (Norrie) Roesler.

Frank graduated from Claflin High School in 1943. He continued to farm on the land that his grandfather had homesteaded.

On December 11, 1964, he married Alvina Elizabeth Miller. She preceded him in death on April 8, 1983.

Frank was a member of the United Methodist Church of Claflin, the Claflin Post No. 171 of the American Legion, and the Claflin Masonic Lodge #424 AF & AM. He also had served on the Board of Directors at the Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Claflin.

Survivors include; sister, Lois McCormick of Lakewood, Colorado.; nephew, Michael McCormick of Minooka, Illinois; niece, Debra Zohn and husband Carl of Lakewood, Colorado; three great nieces and nephews; and six great great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and an infant brother.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington, with Reverend Gene Langhofer presiding. Family will greet friends just prior to the service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Hoisington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Claflin, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.