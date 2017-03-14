Contractor hired to stripe Barton County roads

After the Barton County Road and Bridge Department overlays asphalt roads, they are required to re-stripe and paint the center lines, no passing zones, and white edge stripes. Barton County received a quote from Straight Line Striping to stripe approximately 105 miles of county roads in 2017.

Road and Bridge Director Dale Phillips says the striping company from Grand Island, Nebraska has been handling the county’s striping for roughly 10 years.

Barton County Commissioners approved the bid from Straight Line Striping for no more than $95,000, an amount that was included in the 2017 Road and Bridge Department budget. Last year, the county allotted $90,000 for the striping.

The contractor provides the paint and labor, but the county sends one employee while they are striping that is familiar with the roads that need to be striped.