Barton County 911 warns citizens to use proper addresses

Barton County established its 911 addressing system in 1989. As the county’s mapping system is much more advanced now than at that time, it has become noticeable that some areas of the county have not been addressed correctly.

Dena Popp, Barton County 911 Director, says many of the problems result from residents using city street names that live outside of city limits.

The concern with this is getting the appropriate law enforcement and EMS jurisdictions where they need to go.

Dena Popp Audio

A few of the troubling addresses are those businesses and residents on US Highway 281, just north of Great Bend. Popp says there are a handful of owners that use North Main Street for the address which is incorrect. Also businesses west of town are using West 10th Street instead of West Barton County Road. Popp has also heard people use State Road 4 and State Road 96 instead of Highway 4 and Highway 96. Boyd Road should be addressed as NW 40 Avenue.

Using the proper 911 designated address is vital in providing timely emergency services.

Dena Popp Audio

Popp says her department is reaching out to the residents, businesses, and the United States Postal Service to make sure everyone is following the 911 department as the addressing authority.

Popp understands businesses might have a lot of money invested in the wrong addresses on paper work and signs, but warns those businesses to have the correct 911 address if there is an emergency.