Barton Baseball completes three game sweep over Iowa Lakes

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College baseball team wrapped up its three game set against Iowa Lakes Community College Monday afternoon at Lawson-Biggs Field with a 10-0 game shortened seven innings to sweep the Lakers.

Originally scheduled for a doubleheader, weather conditions favored changing the series final day to a single game nine inning contest but the Cougars’ five run fourth and four run sixth ended the finale in seven frames. Winning their seventh straight improving to 18-3 on the season, Barton sends Iowa Lakes to their fourth straight loss dropping to 4-7.

The Cougars will return to the home field on Tuesday taking on Division II No. 12 ranked North Iowa Area Community College in a 3:00 p.m. nine inning first pitch.