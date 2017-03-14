A new taxing entity in Barton & Ellis County opens July 1

Barton County and Ellis County residents can get ready for a new tax to pay this summer. The merger between the Barton County Extension Office and the Ellis County Extension Office is moving forward and will go into effect July 1. The new extension district from the K-State Research and Extension Council will combine the two counties and form the Cottonwood Extension District.
Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz wishes the extension district success, but there were citizens concerned about providing the extension the power to become their own taxing entity.
The commission approved the resolution in November of 2016 and the merger passed without public action during a protest period. The extension district plans to impose a .78 mill levy in its first year.
Commissioner Alicia Straub says the move will allow the extension district to be fully sustainable.
The .78 mill levy would be on par with the current funding level for the extension council at $215,000, but if the district decides to raise the mill levy to the cap of 1.5 mills, the funding level would be closer to $260,000.
The KSU Extension is a statewide network of educators sharing research-based information with an emphasis in agriculture, food, health, and 4-H.
Tired Taxpayer says
So is the county going to reduce their budget by a corresponding amount? No? Well the taxpayers are going to be paying double then. Super great. What other equipment can we buy with our new found wealth?
There is also a movement up north to create a fire district. In an effort to raise more funds through increased mill levies and a new taxing entity.
Barton County where the taxes are excessive. Price your vehicle in another county compared to Barton. It will shock you.
charlieshorse says
Maybe they could cover the increase by eliminating a commissioner.
Tired Taxpayer says
Possible, but which one? It seems only one is interested in asking questions and being responsible to the residents.
What a great way around the unpopularity of increasing mill levies and budgets. Create new taxing entities. We already have the Barton JUCCO that has expanded into several other counties. That’s convenient.
Now we have a new ag extension entity that we will share with Ellis County we will see how that will work out, and Hoisington is trying to setup a new fire district so they can raise more funds than they are getting now. The City of Great Bend is cutting incentives at a time we need to be concentrating on growing.
charlieshorse says
Total BS!!!
Let K-State fund this program. Maybe they could recruit one less athlete, or build one less facility.
Barb Esfeld never asked me if I wanted this program while she raised my property value by $1000.00
And neither did any of our crony commissioners.
