A new taxing entity in Barton & Ellis County opens July 1

Barton County and Ellis County residents can get ready for a new tax to pay this summer. The merger between the Barton County Extension Office and the Ellis County Extension Office is moving forward and will go into effect July 1. The new extension district from the K-State Research and Extension Council will combine the two counties and form the Cottonwood Extension District.

Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz wishes the extension district success, but there were citizens concerned about providing the extension the power to become their own taxing entity.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/schartz-extension-1.mp3

The commission approved the resolution in November of 2016 and the merger passed without public action during a protest period. The extension district plans to impose a .78 mill levy in its first year.

Commissioner Alicia Straub says the move will allow the extension district to be fully sustainable.

Alicia Straub Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/straub-extension-2.mp3

The .78 mill levy would be on par with the current funding level for the extension council at $215,000, but if the district decides to raise the mill levy to the cap of 1.5 mills, the funding level would be closer to $260,000.

The KSU Extension is a statewide network of educators sharing research-based information with an emphasis in agriculture, food, health, and 4-H.