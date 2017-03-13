Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Great Bend—Wilma Jean Schuster, 86, died March 11, 2017 at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. She was born June 20, 1930, at St. John, the daughter of John William and Reno (Kanzleiter) Hathaway. She married Billy Eugene Schuster June 20, 1948, at Great Bend. She has been a resident of Great Bend since 1948 coming from St. John. She enjoyed genealogy, she also was a member of the Gemini Club. She was a clerk for Coast to Coast, ABC Drug and Triangle Drug Store.

Survivors include husband Billy of the home; two sons Rick Schuster and wife Linda of Phoenix, AZ and Stan Schuster and wife Diana of Great Bend; two daughters Nancy Thul and husband Mark of Great Bend and Rita Engram and husband Al of Phoenix, AZ; ten grandchildren Stacy, Tracy, Michelle, Brian, Randy, Jenny, Matt, Abbie, Brian and Erin; and sixteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers Elmer Hathaway, Willie Hathaway and Melvin Hathaway; and nine sisters, Alta Miller, Ida Staub, Edna Staub, Irene Cadman, Myrtle Bradley, Clara Long, Leona Ivy, Mary Hathaway and Grace Abel.

Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice or Kans for Kids, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

