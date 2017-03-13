Temporary burn ban established for Barton County

On March 13, 2017, the Barton County Commission signed a resolution establishing a temporary burn ban for Barton County.

This resolution states that due to extremely dry weather conditions an imminent threat of fire is affecting Barton County. Effective at 12:01 p.m. on March 13, 2017, all outdoor open burning is prohibited in the rural areas of Barton County.

Agricultural burning for crop and pasture management practices may be exempted from this order only upon issuance of a written permit by the Fire Chief having jurisdiction of the area where the burning is to take place.

Any questions concerning local burning, should be directed to the appropriate Fire Chief. The fire chief may or may not issue an agricultural burning permit.

Violation of this burn ban resolution result in fines of up to $1000.

This temporary burn ban is in effect until such time as the Barton County Board of County Commissioners vote to rescind the resolution.