State issues emergency suspension of Kansas day care

TOPEKA, Kan. –The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension toSmall Wonders Daycare, a licensed day care home located at 1125 Hill Street, Concordia, according to a media release from the state.

State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety. The order is subject to appeal. Compliance history on this day care facility can be found here.

Among the findings in the report: During the initial survey process provider was not forthcoming with enrollment information which ultimately impacted the facility licensed capacity. Provider stated that an infant in care was a drop-in child when in fact per parent interview the child has been enrolled since the age of six weeks. Provider also claimed an additional child in care was a drop-in; this child was verified as a regularly enrolled child every Tuesday and Thursday. Provider also stated the child was 5 when the child is actually 4.

Facility is not maintained with strict regard to the health, comfort, safety and welfare of children in care

Facility was over capacity on 03/08/2017 with 9 children in care. There were 3 children in care, 2 weeks to 18 months; 5 children in care 18 months to 5 years and 1 child in care 5 years and older. Facility is over by 2 children 18 months to 5 years. Facility over capacity on 03/09/2017 with 10 children in care. There were 3 children in care, 2 weeks to 18 months; 6 children in care 18 months to 5 years and 1 child in care 5 years and older. Facility is over by 3 children 18 months to 5 years. Facility is over by 3 children 18 months to 5 years.