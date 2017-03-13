School funding debate will be a “wild ride” according to Great Bend Interim Superintendent

Last week’s Kansas Supreme Court ruling on school funding put another threatening deadline for state lawmakers to figure a new funding formula and make sure all school districts are funded adequately.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says there is still a 2 to 2.5 percent cut to school funding being considered for the current fiscal year for public schools statewide to fix a budget deficit. Thexton says it does not make much sense to cut schools knowing a Supreme Court ruling stated more funding was needed.

Depending on which formula wins out, Thexton just hopes it is a good permanent solution.

Representative Tory Arnberger of District 112 visited with Thexton last Friday asking what formula makes sense for Great Bend’s school district. Thexton told Arnberger the formula that was implemented in 1992 that established a system of statewide support funded by a uniform mill levy would fit USD 428 the best, a formula that keeps every district in the state on the same level as to what they provide for their students.

The court gave the Legislature until June 30 to make changes to the funding dilemma.