Kansas woman who drove teen for paid sex sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who admitted to driving a teenage girl to Wichita to have sex for money has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office says 21-year-old LaDeisha Brown of Wichita was sentenced Monday to four years and three months in prison. Brown pleaded guilty in January to attempted aggravated human trafficking and two counts of commercial sexual exploitation of a child.

The 15-year-old victim told authorities she rode with Brown and Jaquett Dunbar to Wichita after she ran away from a Lawrence group home in February.

Dunbar, Wichita, was sentenced in October to six years and 11 months in prison.

The man accused of paying to have sex with the victim is scheduled for trial this month.