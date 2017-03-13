John O’Connor

March 13, 2017

Hey, hey, it’s that magic time again, another opportunity to finally get this thing right after 295 weeks of trying. (Just had to get that number in there.)

I love on-line product reviews. The ‘experts’ say that quite a few of these are planted by folks friendly to or even employed by the company, but the majority are bona fide attempts by people trying to help others make an intelligent purchase, which is a laudable goal.

Well, I’m needing a new pair of ‘tennies’ in the not-too-distant future, so I’ve been reading reviews of athletic shoes over the last few days. What variety! It’s actually pretty amusing to see how differently people can view the same product. You’d think they are talking about completely different products. Let me offer a few ‘made-up’ (by me) ones for the shoe of your choice and I think you’ll get the idea.

1. This shoe is amazing. The version of it last year was good, but they have moved on to great. Incredible value, too.

2. Don’t buy this shoe! Within two weeks my big toe was poking through the mesh on top. This shoe is NOT worth the money.

3. This shoe runs too wide. If I wear an extra pair of socks and a thick insole, I can make it work. Maybe I should have tried a different size.

4. The color of this shoe DOES NOT match the color on the website. I am sending it back.

5. I wear this shoe everywhere, even to church with my suit. Yeah, I get a few looks, but I think they’re just jealous.

6. I like the design of the one they were making back in the ‘80s. These new ones are just too flashy.

7. This shoe smells, some kind of weird odor that I can’t place. Maybe a cat’s litter box.

8. A hundred bucks for this shoe? They pay their overseas worker two bucks an hour and expect me to make up the difference. Just because they got a ‘big name’ they think they can do anything.

9. The folks that made this shoe have earned their good reputation. I’d pay even more for it if they wanted me to.

10. I think I see a divine image on the side of the shoe. Should I call a priest?

And that’s just the start. Many times I’ve found the reviews more entertaining and interesting than the facts about the actual product.

Okay, let’s see how you did with last week’s brain busters…

Charlie guessed armadillos as the animal which rivals cattle for sheer numbers in Texas these days. Hmmm, not quite. Ryan had it right: feral hogs. Yep, wild ill-tempered porkers roaming everywhere. They’ve had open hunting season on them for years and it doesen’t seem to be making a dent. Now I see that they are trying to get a poison approved, but some experts are saying it would kill a lot of other beneficial animals at the same time. Sounds like pork-barrel politics. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)

Terry answered the Neodesha question quickly. You’re right; Neodesha was the site of Kansas’ first oil well in 1892. Matter or fact, according to two sources, it was the first producing oil well west of the Mississippi.

Billy Willy guessed bongos and cowbells on ‘Lady Lady Lay’ by Dylan as the weird instrument used on a popular mid-60s Dylan album. No, sorry, this would have been a couple of years before the above song, on an album mentioning a road of sorts.

Congrats to Richard! He got ‘Valentine Diners’ as the two buildings in Ellinwood that were made in Wichita years ago as completely pre-fab ready-to-open diners that would seat 8 to 12 people. One is just west of the stoplight at Main and 56 and still looks pretty much as it did years ago. It had been a liquor store for a while and a couple of other things. The other one is part of the vet clinic a little farther east on 56.

I never knew about these unique buildings until a lady who was running a little store in the Valentine west of Main ran some ads on KVGB, referring to it as the “Valentine Diner.” So off to Google I went. There are still a dozen or so of these tiny buildings open around the state, according to the Kansas Historical Society.

Eldon guessed that possibly some of the school buildings were what I was thinking about.

Alright, that leaves the Dylan song question still active. Let’s try you out on a few others…

This geological formation is one of the oldest in the United States and a lot of it is right under our feet. What is it?

There was only one Number One song in 1979 that had a title followed by a question mark. What could that be?

The US government published thousands of paperback books for servicemen overseas in World War Two, covering all manner of subjects, some even considered risqué in their day. What subject, though, was absolutely banned from these books?

Well, have a good St. Paddy’s Day week. Have a green beer or two. See you next week.

John