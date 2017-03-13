GREAT BEND – JoAnn Macurdy, 84, died March 8, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital. She was born June 6, 1932, at Ellinwood, the daughter of Charles and Lillian (Bacon) Courtright. She was a graduate of Ellinwood High School and Wichita State University with a degree in accounting and secretarial services. She married James Lynn Macurdy Sept. 29, 1951, at Ellinwood. He died Sept. 3, 1998. A longtime Great Bend resident, Mrs. Macurdy was a bookkeeper for her husband at Macurdy’s Hatchery and Great Bend Poultry Company and later for Brentwood, Ltd. and McDonald’s.

A loving caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, JoAnn took great pride in her family home of 62 years in which she raised three children, and provided a play area for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid golfer and nature lover and cared for any animal that was brought home or wandered in.

Survivors include one son, Haile L. Macurdy and his wife Elena of Warm Springs, Ga.; two daughters, Jamie L. Bailey and her husband David of Great Bend, and Kathryn A. Jackson and her husband Phillip of Great Bend; one sister, Linda Seip and her husband Charles of Pueblo, Colo.; five grandchildren; Justin Bailey, Chance Bailey, Ian Macurdy, Erin Macurdy and Cameron Jackson; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, William Courtright.

A come and go celebration of life will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Holiday Inn Express, 3821 10th St. in Great Bend. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism for Kanopolis Lake, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530



