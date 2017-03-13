Grass fires a big issue in Barton County during current dry conditions

While Comanche and Clark counties in Kansas have been devastated by wildfires, many other counties throughout the state are having a hard time containing grass fires due to high winds and dry weather conditions. In Barton County, the Great Bend Fire Department and surrounding fire departments had their fair share of grass fires.

Battalion Chief John Stettinger says a burn ban during this dry period helps a lot more than a burn restriction.

Barton County Commissioners signed a resolution to establish a temporary burn ban for the county that went into effect March 13, 2017 at 12:01 p.m. All outdoor open burning is prohibited in the rural areas of Barton County. This temporary burn ban is in effect until the Barton County Commissioners vote to rescind the resolution.

Great Bend, Albert, and Pawnee Rock fire departments worked a large grass fire in the area of Southwest 60 Road and Southwest 60 Avenue March 10. GBFD also responded to a grass fire in the area of US 281 Highway and Southeast 20 Road March 9. Stettinger says one of their calls took four hours to get under control and exhausted 35,000 to 40,000 gallons of water for a fire that was started by a welding cutting torch.