Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/10 – 3/12)

3/10

BOOKED: Tommy Shepherd of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250.00 C/S. GBMC case for DWS and no insurance, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Tristan Mass-Rader of Pratt on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Jeremy Brashear of Alexandria, IN on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $456.00 cash only or 30 days.

BOOKED: Rebecca Muckenthaler of Dodge City on Barton County District Court warrant for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jacob Vargas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant all for contempt of court, bond amounts are cash only for $1,577.50, $1,280.00, $395.00, and $347.67.

BOOKED: Vanessa Thiel of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant both for forgery, bond is set at $10,000.00 C/S on both warrants.

BOOKED: Sean Flagg of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Leland Vasquez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Matthew Walton of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Larry Thiel of Timken on Rush County District Court case for domestic battery and violation of PFA order, bond is set at $15,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Tommy Shepherd of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250.00 C/S. GBMC case for DWS and no insurance, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR. Shepherd posted a $250.00 surety bond and a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Nicholas S. Hicks on Barton County District Court warrant and Hoisington Municipal Court case with surety bonds.

3/11

BOOKED: Howard Lee Johnson on Great Bend Municipal Court case for flee and elude, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper turn signal, improper driving on a laned roadway, duty to report, DWS, and basic speed rule with a bond of $5,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Howard Lee Johnson on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $5,000.00 OR bond.

3/12

BOOKED: Brett Fisher of Ellinwood on Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for unlawful use of abuse of toxic vapor, bond set at $500.00 C/S or 48 hour OR.

RELEASED: Derek Marley of Pawnee Rock on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond was set at no bond after serving a 3-day quick dip.

RELEASED: Jayson W. Standlee on Barton County District Court case with a $20,000.00 surety bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence for time served.

RELEASED: Sean Flagg of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for time served.