Barton County commissioners disagree on purchase again; this time for $241,000

Two weeks ago, Barton County Commissioners Alicia Straub and Don Davis had a strong verbal disagreement at the commission meeting regarding over $42,000 in purchases for the Road and Bridge Department.

Dale Phillips is the director of the department and also serves as the director of the Noxious Weed Department came into Monday’s meeting asking for another hefty purchase, this time a large spray truck costing more than $241,000.

Straub again questioned the need for the purchase and received this parting shot from Davis.

Alicia Straub & Don Davis Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/straub-spray-1.mp3

Towards the end of the meeting, Straub publicly said she has nothing against Phillips but was asking questions for any concerned taxpayer.

The Noxious Weed Department utilizes a 2002 GMC Stahley Spray Truck for treating pastures, unplanted acres, and brush. Phillips suggested that the unit, which is built onto a 1998 model chassis, be replaced.

Straub opposed the purchase because there was not an effort to present other options than a brand new model. Phillips stated buying used equipment of this type might be more trouble than it is worth.

Dale Phillips Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/phillips-spray-2.mp3

Phillips says there is large following of farmers and ranchers throughout Barton County that ask the county to spray for noxious weeds. Barton County charges residents $5 per acre sprayed. Straub calculated the Noxious Weed Department sprays slightly over 3,300 acres a year for a revenue of $16,500. At this rate, the county barely pays the truck itself during its lifetime.

Commissioners approved the purchase of a 2017 Peterbilt spray truck from Stahly for $241,304 with a 4-1 vote. The old sprayer truck will be sold in an upcoming auction. Phillips expected to get between $20,000 and $30,000 for the old sprayer. The money from the auction will be placed in the Equipment Replacement Fund.