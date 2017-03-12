USD 428 Interim Superintendent working well with city staff

After a couple of work sessions put on by the USD 428 Board of Education, the Great Bend school district is looking to implement some of their plans to improve the district. The increase in work sessions started when Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton took over the top spot in the district last December.

Great Bend City Administrator Howard Partington says working closely with Thexton the past three months has been encouraging, and reminded him of the privilege of working with former superintendent Dan Brungardt.

City staff and USD 428 staff have been working on a number of projects and programs that would add value to the students’ education and safety, including ways to improve traffic flow around schools.

Thexton replaced Brad Reed as superintendent on December 12, 2016 after the school district requested Reed resign immediately. In the separation agreement, the school district had to pay Reed the rest of his 2016-2017 contract of $135,000 and an additional $90,000 payout.

With Thexton serving as Interim Superintendent, the school board has stated they are in no hurry to name the official superintendent. Not searching for a superintendent at a prime time to competitively shop for such position, speculates that the school board will make Thexton the next superintendent in Great Bend. Thexton mentioned earlier this year he would proudly accept the position if it was offered to him.

Reed, and the school district, had to sort through the aftermath of two separate incidents involving the Great Bend High School boys swim team in February of 2016. The cases on Great Bend buses resulted in misdemeanor battery charges.