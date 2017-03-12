Swans moved and feeding dock closed at Great Bend zoo

The Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo Trumpeter Swans have been moved from the west side pond to the interior “fish pond.” Zoo staff is preparing for construction that will begin this summer and nesting season from May-July.

The staff has also added additional fencing to keep the public safe during this nesting time. Swans tend to get very aggressive, protective and territorial while nesting. Zoo Supervisor & Curator stated, “The Trumpeters at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo are a breeding pair so they are very valuable and because they are endangered we want to keep them as safe as possible…as they begin breeding we feel this location is the safest and best since that whole south west side of the zoo will be under construction.”

In preparation of the area for the swans, zookeepers also noticed an extreme safety concern with the old feeding dock. Therefore because of rusting it has become a dangerous structure and will need to be torn down. The old dock is a fan favorite to feed the koi fish and staff realizes the disappointment from the public because of the ability to feed the fish but safety is the number one concern. Hamlin stated, “We love that dock, it provides a great view of that area and hope to replace it in the future.”

Zoo staff will keep everyone updated on their Facebook page as nesting season and construction begin. All other questions and comments can be directed to Zookeepers at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo 620-793-4226.