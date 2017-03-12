Barton County Appraiser, “valuations do NOT go up just to generate revenue”

Barton County Appraiser Barb Esfeld says oftentimes people will approach her and comment that it does not matter what happens with their property, they know the county will just raise their valuation to receive more property tax.

Esfeld says the way state statute is designed in Kansas that would be entirely impossible.

Property valuations were mailed out to Barton County residents on March 1, and property owners have until the end of the month to file an appeal to their valuation. Valuations are required to be mailed out each year, but once every six years, the Barton County Appraiser’s Office will inspect each property closely on site.

Esfeld says out of the roughly 18,000 parcels in Barton County, her office will receive between 400 and 500 formal appeals each year.

Esfeld added it is a scary time for a community when you see property values fall significantly. Despite views on the economy being down, over 800 sales of property changing ownership occurred last year, a good sign for Barton County. Esfeld added she has not seen property values go down in Barton County the past eight years, even with the downturn of oil.