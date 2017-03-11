Kindergarten round-up dates set in Great Bend

Dates have been set for USD 428’s kindergarten round-up. The event is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2017, and are planning to attend local schools in the fall.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s immunization record and official state birth certificate.

The times, dates and places include:

 Jefferson School, 3:30-4:30 p.m. (come and go), Monday, April 3;

 Park School, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (come and go), Thursday, April 6; and

 Riley School, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (come and go), Tuesday, April 11;

 Eisenhower School, 6 p.m., Thursday, April 20; and

 Lincoln School, 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 25.

If you are unsure which elementary school your child should attend or need more information, contact Shannon King at the District Education Center, 793-1500.