Kansas Startup to be held in Great Bend in April

Kansas Startup will be held April 7-9, 2017 in Great Bend! Participants will spend 48 hours building businesses with the support of expert facilitators and distinguished judges. Kansas Startup moves business ideas into a fully developed plan.

Kansas Startup starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7 and ends 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. This is a fast paced, high energy activity that bring people together to launch new business ideas! Anyone interested in starting a business – or about learning the process of forming a startup – is welcome, regardless of background or experience. Friday evening, participants will meet to pitch ideas and form teams around the best concepts. The plan will be developed over the weekend in a supportive environment. The weekend concludes with team presentations to a panel of distinguished judges.

Kansas Startup is the largest entrepreneurial event in Kansas and 2017 marks their 5th anniversary. Fort Hays State University instructor, facilitator, and former Hays mayor, Henry Schwaller inspires creativity and out of the box thinking. Last November, Kansas Startup had over 80 participants. The spring event is sure to fill up just as fast.

Bring your ideas and a laptop and we will provide the rest! The $75 registration fee includes the workshop, expert advice, tons of food, and refreshments. Seating is limited. Detailed information and registration is available at www.goldenbeltcf.org/leadership or by calling Sue Cooper at (620) 792-3000.

Golden Belt Community Foundation

Leadership Golden Belt is an endowment fund of Golden Belt Community Foundation. Leadership is a skill that continuously needs to be refined to propel and influence objectives. Exercising our leadership skills is not a one-size fits all approach. We provide you with several local opportunities to inspire you to be the solution. A complete list of events is available online. All events are open to individuals cultivating their leadership skills. Join us for one event or make plans to attend them all! Visit our website at www.goldenbeltcf.org/leadership