Thursday’s KSHSAA State Tournament results

kshsaaBOYS’ BASKETBALL

Class 1A – Division I
Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT
Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46
South Gray 73, Onaga 46
St. Francis 49, South Barber 36

Class 1A – Division II
Caldwell 64, Axtell 40
Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46, OT
Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50
Wallace County 51, Ashland 34

Class 3A 
Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62
Cheney 54, Norton 44
Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44
Southeast Saline 56, Hugoton 39

Class 5A 
Goddard-Eisenhower 55, Wichita Bishop Carroll 50
KC Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53
Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52
Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65


GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class 2A
Central Plains 60, Chase County 30
Meade 57, Hill City 46
Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26
Wabaunsee 61, Pittsburg Colgan 42

Class 4A – Division I
Bishop Miege 63, Wellington 49
Circle 66, Labette County 52
KC Piper 45, Abilene 34
McPherson 60, Paola 54

Class 4A – Division II
Andale 47, Clay Center 36, OT
Girard 63, Topeka Hayden 58
Jefferson West 51, Larned 37
Scott City 44, Burlington 40

Class 6A 
Derby 40, Olathe East 33
Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52
Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44
Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42

