MARCH 10, 2017

Download Trading Post

FOR SALE: OAK GUN CABINET (8), HAND TOOLS. 792-9430

FOR SALE: METAL MIRROR 30X36, PORTABLE WHIRLPOOL DISHWASHER. 923-6311

FOR SALE: LAWNMOWERS, RIDING MOWERS. 615-2810

WANTED: QUEEN SIZE HEADBOARD. 617-2809

FOR SALE: 55 BIG ROUND GRASS BALES 918-314-1180

FOR SALE: BINOCULARS 8X50, 7 DALE JARRET 1/24TH SCALE CARS. 617-4951

FOR SALE: 1987 GALAXY BOAT W/LOTS OF EXTRAS, 1982 HONDA 1100 BIKE, WEED TRIMMERS. 672-5662

FOR SALE: BARK COLLAR. 793-5645

WANTED: SKIRTING FOR AN 8X12 BUILDING. 793-9304

FOR SALE: KENMORE WASHER & DRYER. 793-7555

FOR SALE: 2 ECHO WEED TRIMMERS, 5HP MOTOR (NEW) 264-0038

FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY PU 2WD. 785-218-8657

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EL, WHITE IN COLOR W/EXTRAS. WANTED: REMINGTON SHOTGUN. 285-5288

FOR SALE: CHRYSLER 440 MOTOR W/AUTO TRANSMISSION, ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BED. WANTED: TWIN BED FRAME 793-0979

FOR SALE: WHITE MOUNTAIN ELECTRIC ICE CREAM FREEZER 1-1/2 GALLON, MENS BIKE, EXERCISE BIKE. 639-2492

FOR SALE: 2 TRACTOR TIRES, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU, 2 JEEP PU’S. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR 16 CU. FT. (STERLING), QUEEN HEADBOARD. 615-0249

FOR SALE: STORM WINDOWS. WANTED: SOME PLACE TO FISH. 316-619-8494

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: WOOD CRAFTS, BIRD HOUSES, ADULT ADIRONDACK CHAIRS, JEWELRY BOXES, WALL CURIO CABINET, CHILD’S CHINA CABINET, CHILDS PICNIC TABLES & CHINA HUTCH. THE ITEMS MENTIONED ARE BEING SOLD AT THE RAYMOND CRAFT SALE. THIS SALE IS TOMORROW AT THE RAYMOND GYM. THE SALE STARTS AT 8:30 UNTIL 3. GO EARLY BECAUSE BISCUITS AND GRAVY WILL BE SERVED STARTING AT 6:30. HOMEMADE PIES ARE BEING SOLD ALONG WITH OTHER GOODIES. JUST A HINT THE HOMEMADE PIES ARE WORTH THE TRIP TO RAYMOND.

FOR SALE: PARTS FOR A JX75 OR SB14 JOHN DEERE MOWER, 2 MOWER DECKS AND 2 PARTS MOTORS (BOTH RUN), 2 TRANSMISSIONS, 1 BLADE CLUTCH, 2 CARBURATORS, THE MENTIONED PARTS ARE IN GOOD CONDITION AND HE ALSO HAS MANY ADDITIONAL PARTS FOR THE MOWER. ALSO FOR SALE JOHN DEERE Z645, 0 TURN, 48” DECK, 27HP, 450 HOURS, 4-1/2 YEARS OLD AND THE ASKING PRICE IS $4,000. THIS MACHINE RUNS GREAT. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 785-483-1722

BUYING, SELLING OR TRADING USE THE CLASSIFIED’S WHEN YOU CAN’T CALL IN TO THE TRADING POST.

THE CLASSIFIED’S ARE ONLY $5.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND $10.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR A RETAIL BUSINESS. DROP BY EAGLE BROADCAST CENTER LOCATED AT 12TH & BAKER IN GREAT BEND OR GO ON LINE TO GREAT BEND POST.COM PRINT OUT A TRADING POST CLASSIFIED FORM, DROP IT IN THE MAIL WITH PAYMENT OR BRING IT BY THE BROADCAST CENTER AND WE’LL GUARANTEE YOUR ITEMS WILL BE HEARD RIGHT HERE ON THE RADIO AND AFTER 10:00 KARINA WILL HAVE THE ITEMS THAT YOU HEARD THIS MORNING ON THE WEBSITE AT GREAT BENDPOST.COM

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND AND THANKS FOR LISTENING